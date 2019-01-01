FIFA 19 Team of the Week: Batshuayi & Mahrez make the cut

The Manchester City and Crystal Palace stars each had a hand in two goals as their teams had a strong end to the season

Riyad Mahrez and Michy Batshuayi have been included in the latest FIFA Team of the Week after playing key roles for and as their respective sides won on the last day of the Premier League campaign.

After being left out of the previous five Premier League games, Mahrez proved important with a goal and an assist to help City seal the Premier League title with a 4-1 win at .

Belgian striker Batshuayi, meanwhile, netted twice within eight minutes to put Palace ahead as they went on to finish the season with a 5-3 win at home against Bournemouth.

Andrea Belotti joins them in attack after he scored two in 's 3-2 win over , taking his tally up to 15 for the season.

Newcastle defender Fabian Schar is the other of three Premier League players to make the cut, partnering 's Alessandro Florenzi and 's Jose Gaya in the back line.

See the full squad and below...

STARTING XI