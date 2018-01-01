Festive cheer for Juventus as Cuadrado set to avoid knee surgery

The Colombian winger will continue with conservative treatment on a nagging problem, with the Bianconeri hoping he can avoid the need for an operation

Juan Cuadrado is likely to avoid the need for surgery on a knee injury, Juventus have confirmed.

The Colombia international was sent to Germany for assessment on the problem last week and missed the 1-0 Serie A victory over Roma last Saturday.

The 30-year-old has returned to Turin and will continue conservative treatment in a bid to restore him to full fitness.

"Juan Cuadrado is continuing conservative therapy with some improvement," a Juve statement said.

"At the moment, there are not enough indications to proceed surgically."

Cuadrado has made 15 appearances in all competitions for Massimiliano Allegri's side this season.

Despite his injury struggles, he remains fully committed to the Juve cause and has sought to play down any suggestion that he may consider leaving the club.

He told Marca in November: “I think only of Juventus and to reach the goals we have set ourselves, to arrive in March and to be in a race on all fronts.

“Then there will be the Copa America, it will be a great opportunity to win something with Colombia.”

Juve are set to face Atalanta on December 26 before hosting Sampdoria three days later in their final match before the mid-season break.

Cuadrado will play no part in those fixtures, but will be hoping to come back into contention at some point in early 2019.