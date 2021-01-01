Fernandinho has offers from Brazil & Europe as Man City contract runs down

The midfielder’s agent has revealed that several options are being mulled over as the 35-year-old heads towards free agency in the summer of 2021

Fernandinho has offers to consider from and across Europe as he continues to head towards free agency, claims the midfielder’s agent.

At 35 years of age, the experienced Brazil international is approaching another crossroads in his career.

Eight seasons have been spent at the Etihad Stadium, with City finding considerable value in a £34 million ($46m) deal done with Shakhtar Donetsk back in 2013.

Fernandinho has taken in over 300 appearances for the Blues, inherited their captain’s armband and helped them to three Premier League titles.

It could be that an iconic spell in English football comes to an end this summer, with another short-term deal running down.

Pep Guardiola has conceded that Fernandinho may decide to take on one last challenge outside of Manchester before hanging up his boots.

That could take one of the finest exponents of the holding role in world football back to his roots, with a return to first club Athletico Paranaense being mooted.

Fernandinho could, however, opt to head elsewhere in Europe before returning to his homeland, with interest in his services building the closer he gets to severing ties with City.

Giovanni Branchini, who represents the versatile Brazilian, has told GloboEsporte of future plans: “We’ve received several proposals, good projects from Brazilian and European clubs for Fernandinho. He’s a phenomenal player and person.

“I believe it won’t be long before he knows what decision he’ll make. Everyone knows that Fernandinho has a great affection for Athletico and the board. I, too, have an excellent relationship with President Mario Celso Petraglia.

“Conversations have always happened, but I can’t go ahead and say that we talk about values, for example. It hasn’t happened yet.

“I confess that it’s difficult to think of Fernandinho returning to Brazil and not playing for Athletico. But we have to wait, it’s a difficult decision, which he has to make with his family.”

Fernandino started out at Athletico as his star began to rise, with three years spent within the senior ranks there before he want chasing the dream in with Shakhtar.

He enjoyed eight years in Donetsk, earning the first of his 53 international caps while on their books, but has become a global star since arriving in .