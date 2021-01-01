Fernandinho has offer to become Guardiola's assistant at Man City, claims Atletico Mineiro's Rodrigo Caetano

The Brazilian midfielder is in the final year of his contact and has been linked with a return home

Fernandinho could remain at Manchester City beyond the end of the season, with it being claimed he has been offered a role on Pep Guardiola’s coaching staff.

The Brazilian midfielder has been a key figure at City since making the move from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2013.

While Sergio Aguero’s goals and Kevin De Bruyne’s brilliance command the attention, Fernandinho's contributions in breaking down opposition play have been just as important as high-profile moments of magic.

At 35, his influence is waning - with younger legs taking centre stage in Guardiola’s midfield.

His contract is up in the summer and he has been linked with a move to Atletico Mineiro in his native Brazil.

The club’s director Rodrigo Caetano has confirmed his interest in Fernandinho, but claimed that City have offered him a coaching role.

“There is a lot of speculation because he is coming to the end of his contract,” Caetano told O Tempo . “He is a reference point at City - not only on the pitch, but a lot off the pitch too.

“I don't know if you know, but there is even an offer for him to join Pep as an assistant.

“He is very interesting to us, because he is very good on the pitch and excellent off it as well.

“But there are no negotiations at the moment with Fernandinho or his agents."

The ball is likely to be in Fernandinho’s court, and his future is set to hinge on whether he wants to continue his playing career.

Guardiola has had huge faith in the midfielder, who has also operated in defence, but he can no longer cover the amount of ground in a game he could five years ago.

If he wants to continue playing on a regular basis, a switch to his native land could suit.

He travelled back to Brazil to be with his family during the Premier League shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, so a return home would not be a wrench.

However, he has shown a desire to move into coaching - and is in awe of Guardiola’s style.

"I always say that the difference between him and the other coaches I've had during my time in football is that he looks at the smallest details," Fernandinho told Sky Sports . "He gives you the information you need about the opponent and of course about yourself, and he spends a lot of time looking at where to find spaces and where to close spaces to create difficulties for the opponent.”

For the moment, Fernandinho's focus is on City's clash with Liverpool on Sunday, as a win would take them 10 points clear of the defending Premier League champions.