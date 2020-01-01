‘Fernandes will be a great addition for Man Utd’ – James expecting big things from €55m man

The Red Devils winger has been impressed by the Portuguese midfielder in training and expects him to provide value for money at Old Trafford

Bruno Fernandes is already looking like a “great” addition for , says Daniel James, with the midfielder expected to thrive at Old Trafford.

A January addition to the Red Devils’ ranks is still finding his feet in new surroundings.

At the end of a protracted transfer saga, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer finally secured a much sought-after signature for an initial €55 million (£47m/$60m).

Fernandes was handed an immediate debut for United in their 0-0 Premier League draw with .

Understandably, after little time to adjust following a switch from , the 25-year-old delivered something of a mixed bag in that contest.

There were, however, plenty of signs of encouragement and those working with him on a daily basis at the Theatre of Dreams are tipping Fernandes for big things.

Club colleague James has told United’s official website of the new boy: “Yeah he is settling in great. I know quite a few of the boys speak his language and he speaks great English as well.

“So I think as soon as he came in he put his stamp on the game and he showed what he is about in that last game, on his debut.

“He was great, with the balls he played in behind and, for me, if we can get that bond, especially playing it in behind, I think that will be great.”

Fernandes has been brought in by United to add greater creativity to their midfield department.

If he is to deliver on expectations, then it could be that the Red Devils fire themselves back into contention for a top-four finish and major honours in 2020.

Solskjaer’s side remain in the hunt for qualification through their league standing, while progress has also been made to the last 32 of the and fifth round of the .

James added on the ambition at Old Trafford and his desire to land a trophy: “Yeah it would mean everything. That is why I am at this club, to win trophies. We have got a great chance in both of them.

“Obviously we have got the Premier League game on Monday [against ] and then we have got that Europa League game [against ] on Thursday, so we will go into both of those with our heads held high.”