‘Fernandes looks like a Man Utd captain’ – Neville wants Portuguese talisman to deliver silverware

The former Red Devils star has been impressed by the creative midfielder who has quickly become a “leader” for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford

Bruno Fernandes “looks like a captain” says Phil Neville, with the Portuguese midfielder being charged with the task of delivering major silverware to Old Trafford.

The 26-year-old is doing all he can to rekindle former glories for the Red Devils with a regular stream of goals and assists since making his move to from in January 2020.

Fernandes has been involved in 33 goals for United in just 30 Premier League appearances. Only former Red Devils striker Andy Cole can claim to have bettered that return after the same number of games at the start of a top-flight career in England, with the prolific frontman registering 37 involvements.

Fernandes sits above iconic names on that roll of honour, with the legendary Eric Cantona only managing to score or tee up 27 goals.

Neville thinks that the superstar playmaker has quickly become a “leader” for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with the armband expected to come his way at some stage as United seek to get back on the trophy trail.

“Sensational,” was former United star Neville’s verdict on Fernandes when assessing his efforts for Premier League Productions. “I think the thing about that list [of most goal involvements] that stands out is the need to start winning trophies, to go along with those assists, that impact and those goals that he is scoring.

“Thinking back to when he joined 12 months ago, thinking that United were probably nowhere near Man City and and even , to now be joint-top of the Premier League, I think that’s a lot to do with him. That’s the impact he’s had.

“What I like about him is that he looks like a Man United captain. He talks like one, he is a leader on the pitch and he is keeping his feet firmly on the ground, which I think is really important.”

United have moved level on points with defending champions Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table and still have a game in hand, but their attention is about to shift to and matters as they prepare for meetings with and .