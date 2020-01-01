'Fernandes has had a massive impact & Martial has unbelievable quality' - Shaw hails Man Utd duo

The England defender was full of praise for the Red Devils' goalscorers after a crucial victory over Watford at the weekend

Bruno Fernandes is "already shining" for and Anthony Martial "can be one of the best" if he continues on his current trajectory, according to Luke Shaw.

United secured back-to-back Premier League victories for only the third time this season by beating 3-0 at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Fernandes picked himself up after being fouled by Hornets goalkeeper Ben Foster to open the scoring with a nonchalant penalty kick three minutes before half-time, grabbing his first goal since completing a €55 million (£46m/$60m) move from in January.

The Red Devils survived a scare early in the second period when a Troy Deeney goal was ruled out after a VAR review, before doubling their advantage thanks to a moment of individual brilliance from Martial.

The international saw his initial shot saved after racing onto a pinpoint Fernandes through ball, but managed to produce an audacious turn and dinked finish after reacting quickest to the rebound.

Mason Greenwood made sure of all three points with a stunning finish in the 75th minute after being teed up perfectly by Fernandes, who deservedly earned the man of the match award.

Shaw, who played the full 90 minutes against Watford, hailed Fernandes for the impact he's had in such a short space of time at Old Trafford, while also highlighting his leadership qualities.

“Bruno has had a massive impact. He has only been here such a short time but it feels like he has been here for a while,” Shaw told MUTV.

“You can tell he was a leader at Sporting Lisbon and I think he wants to bring those sort of leadership skills here and help the team as much as he can, off the pitch as much as on the pitch, as he is doing now.

“Hopefully, he can keep that up. He is already shining for us and it is great to see.”

The United defender also reserved praise for Martial, who notched his 15th goal of the season against Watford.

“The quality Anthony has got is unbelievable. If he keeps working hard and keeps believing in himself, he can be one of the best,” said Shaw.

“He has got that ability to be able to do special things that not many can, but he is definitely one that can do it. I’m happy for him, hopefully he can keep scoring goals because we need them.”

Greenwood, meanwhile, took his tally to 11 goals across all competitions, leaving Shaw in no doubt that the 18-year-old has a bright future ahead of him.

“The confidence Mason has at such a young age is what you need to thrive here,” the full-back added.

“I don’t think he is arrogant one bit but he has that confidence at the right sort of level. He just wants to play football and he is not bothered about what is around him.

“He is not bothered about any pressure at all, he is just enjoying his football. All the lads are happy he can contribute with a goal and it is great for him. He was brilliant.”