Fenerbahce deny 'haphazard' claims Ozil has gone on strike due to missing payments

Fenerbahce have denied reports that Mesut Ozil has gone on strike over missing wages.

The former Arsenal midfielder has missed several weeks of action with a back injury, however, Turkish media reported that he was actually refusing to play after not being paid during that period.

These reports have now been officially denied and rebuked by the Super Lig club in a statement on their website.

What has been said?

The statement reads: "The news that Mesut Ozil did not play because his debts from the club were not paid have nothing to do with the facts.

"As we have often experienced, this kind of fake news that is created completely haphazardly without being confirmed by any official from our club is beyond our tolerance limit.

"Despite the heavy economic conditions at Fenerbahce, payments have been made on time until now."

Ozil at Fenerbahce

The Turkish giants are mired in debt, which has been worsened by the coronavirus pandemic, leading them to face several restrictions under UEFA's Financial Fair Play rules.

However, this did not stop them making the major signing of Ozil in January 2021, with the midfielder available on a free transfer following the termination of his contract at Arsenal.

He endured a slow start to his time in Turkey, failing to score in his first 10 games for Fenerbahce amid ankle ligament problems, however, he has improved in 2021-22 with seven goals in 19 Super Lig matches while wearing the captain's armband.

Fenerbahce sit fourth in the Turkish top flight, but are 20 points behind runaway leaders Trabzonspor.

