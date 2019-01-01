'Felix one of the best Portuguese talents since Cristiano Ronaldo' - Benfica president

The teenage forward has been lauded as one of the most exciting talents the nation has seen since the five-time Ballon d'Or winner

president Luis Felipe Vieira has hailed Joao Felix as one of the best talents has produced since Cristiano Ronaldo.

19-year-old forward Felix has recorded an astonishing 10 goals and five assists for Benfica this season from just 18 appearances.

The teenager plays primarily just off the main striker but has shown the ability to play right across the forward line.

And Vieira believes that his performances, alongside fellow youngster Ruben Dias, validate the club's policy of investing in young talent, and hailed Felix's many qualities.

"There is only one sure thing: Felix is one of the best talents produced by Portuguese football after Ronaldo," Vieira told Tuttosport.

"He has an incredible technique, he is fast and also very intelligent.

"He is also a good person, he shows he has important values that make me very proud.

"Obviously I'm happy. Now it is clear that our project of betting on young people is bearing the desired results."

Felix has a €120m (£103m/$136m) release clause and both and are said to have shown an interest in the player.

However, Vieira was adamant that there has been no official contact and that selling is not something the club are considering.

Juventus have also been linked with central defender Dias, 21, as their first-choice target as Matthijs de Ligt seems likely to follow team-mate Frenkie de Jong to amidst fierce competition.

"You should ask [Juventus and Real Madrid if they are interested in Felix].

"We, at this moment, are not interested in selling and soon we will increase the figure of Felix's clause.

"It is neither the time nor the right occasion to talk about these things.

Article continues below

"It will be seen in the future. Ruben is 21 and in his role is one of the best in the world.

"He will have a brilliant career and I would like him to become our captain in the coming years."

Benfica are top of the league, leading on goal-difference, and are in the quarter-finals of the , where they will face free-scoring outfit .