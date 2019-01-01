Felipe Anderson ready to shun any transfer talk and become West Ham's next Di Canio

The Brazilian midfielder became the Hammers' record signing in the summer of 2018 and is determined to repay that show of faith in east London

Felipe Anderson is not looking for a way out of West Ham and is instead seeking to secure the kind of standing among supporters that fellow former star Paolo Di Canio enjoys.

The Brazilian midfielder only arrived at the London Stadium as part of a club-record £33.5 million ($44m) deal in the summer of 2018.

He arrived with a blossoming reputation as one of the top creative influences in Europe and has quickly set about showcasing those talents in the .

At just 25 years of age and with there plenty of potential in his game to still be unlocked, it has been suggested that he may not hang around with the Hammers for long.

A stage is said to beckon for the South American, but he insists he has no intention of making another move any time soon.

Anderson told the Evening Standard: “I just want to do my best for the club, win as many titles as possible.

“I am happy here, I am not looking for something else.

“I want to pay back the club for the opportunity they gave me and the love the supporters are giving to me.

“I am happy with what I have done until now, but there are things I would like to improve. I would like to do more, there is always margin to grow and reduce mistakes, fix things to get things perfect.

“We had a tough situation at the beginning of the season because many players were new, but we are training better every week and I am sure we are going to do good things.”

Anderson has contributed eight goals and three assists to West Ham’s Premier League cause this season, helping them to ninth spot in the table.

European qualification remains a possibility and there is a desire on the part of a South American playmaker to deliver those kind of rewards and become a cult hero in the East End.

Anderson added on following in the footsteps of enigmatic Italian Di Canio, who enjoyed four productive years with the Hammers between 1999 and 2003: “He was a legend at Lazio and I know a lot about him.

“I saw him many times and know his importance there, and here.

“Now I am at West Ham I want to follow in his steps, play like him and earn a reputation like him. I hope I can do the same as him and be remembered as a star for both clubs.”