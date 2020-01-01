Coronavirus: Nidzam asks for 'pre-season' before league resumption

With Malaysia subjected to a lockdown order by the government, it has been almost two weeks since a Malaysian league match was last played.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

The Malaysian competitions are unlikely to be resumed soon due to the global coronavirus outbreak, but there are those already planning for its resumption.

In an interview with the Malaysian Football League (MFL), Felda United boss Nidzam Jamil expressed the need for another pre-season period, when the health crisis is over and the competitions are ready to continue where they left off.

More teams

"Before the league is contested again when the Covid-19 outbreak has subsided, I hope that MFL will ask for the opinions of the head coaches' who have to prepare their teams for six, seven months of the remainder of the season.

"When the league is suspended, time is needed for fitness and training programmes, in order to ensure that the players are truly ready. Everyone has to be on the same page and find a middle ground on this matter, because a lot of aspects need to be planned all over so that the league can be resumed in a competitive manner," said the 39-year old coach.

The Fighters are currently in the sixth place in the after four matches, on five points.

Follow Goal Malaysia' s Instagram account!