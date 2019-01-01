Felda hero Hadin keen on rejoining JDT

Despite his heroic performance for Felda United this season, Hadin Azman is seemingly a wantaway.

After his match-winning performance against on Tuesday, Felda United winger and captain Hadin Azman has bizarrely hinted at his interest in leaving.

As the third round tie at the Shah Alam Stadium was tied at 1-1 with only minutes remaining on the clock and extra-time imminent, Hadin broke into a solo run from his own half, shirked two Selangor defenders before striking the ball past the reach of the home team goalkeeper Farizal Harun for the winner.

Speaking in the post-match press conference, Hadin stated that it was not the first time that he had scored such a goal.

"I have scored a similar goal, playing for Johor FA against Johor FC in the as an 18-year old.

"There's proof of it; I've kept the footage of the goal!" remarked the beaming Malaysia international.

When a reporter cheekily asked whether he wants to rejoin the remaining top tier Johor-based professional club and five-time winners Johor Darul Ta'zim, the 24-year old did not hide his interest, despite the fact that Felda boss Nidzam Jamil was seated right next to him.

"God willing, yes, if they want me back."

Although his seeming eagerness for a move away from Felda may seem unprofessional, it is however understandable. In February, it was revealed by the Malaysian FA that the Fighters owed him RM193,000 (around USD46,703) in wages. Despite the club's failure to fulfil their financial obligation to him, the skipper has been performing well for them.

Hadin played for the Southern Tigers in 2013 and 2014, but the club have previously tried to sign him back on more than one occasion.

