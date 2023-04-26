'I'm feeling good' - Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount shares positive update after undergoing surgery on pelvic issue

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount says he is "feeling good" and hoping for a swift recovery after undergoing surgery on his pelvis.

Mount undergoes surgery

Pelvic issue has caused him discomfort

Could be out for season

WHAT HAPPENED? Mount could be out for the season having had the minor procedure addressing pelvic discomfort that has seen him limited to brief cameo appearances since early March, but for the time being the 24-year-old is staying positive and looking forward to returning to action.

WHAT THEY SAID: In a post on Instagram, Mount wrote: "Had a minor procedure yesterday to sort out a discomfort I had for a while. Everything went well and I’m feeling good. Time to rest but can’t wait to get back to training in the coming weeks! Thanks for all your messages of support and a massive thank you to the medical team, doctors and nurses for looking after me."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Many will be wondering whether Mount has played his final game for Chelsea, with his future at the club uncertain as talks over a new contract drag on and Arsenal and Liverpool sniffing around him. Blues interim manager Frank Lampard is hopeful he will be back in time for the final game of the season on May 28.

WHAT NEXT? Struggling Chelsea take on Brentford at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night, but they will have to do without Mount, Reece James and Kai Havertz with the trio out injured.