'It's impossible to play like this' - Federico Bernadeschi rages after Toronto fail to register a single shot on target in latest loss

On Saturday, Toronto FC fell to a stoppage-time winner against Austin as the Reds failed to register a single shot on target.

Lost 1-0 to Austin

Fail to register a shot on target

Winless in five straight games

WHAT HAPPENED? Toronto FC has gone five games without a win in all competitions as the Canadians fell to a Gyasi Zardes winner in the 91st minute at the Q2 Stadium. The visitors failed to register a single shot on target. They only managed three shots throughout the game, much to the dismay of Federico Bernardeschi, who reiterated the need to improve in front of goal as they have failed to score in four straight MLS games.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I'm so proud of the team because the team and the teammates put everything in the field,” said Bernardeschi post-match. “This is the most important thing for me because playing like this is difficult for everybody, and I think especially the young guys put everything in the field, and this is the most important because we don't play. We play long passes, we don't have any idea to play.

“Sincerely, this team, this city, the fans, everybody doesn't deserve this, and I think maybe we need to change something. We need to [have] a little bit more tactics. We need an idea of how we play because this is the real problem for me. It's impossible to play like this when we play without [an] idea. This is the big problem for me.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The loss was not a big surprise as the Reds have looked out of sorts through the start of the season. It now leaves them pinned to the bottom of the Eastern Conference with just 13 points accrued in their 14 games so far. Bob Bradley and his men will soon have to come up with an answer if they are to have any chances for the playoffs, though it is early in the season.

WHAT NEXT? Toronto FC host Wayne Rooney's DC United next weekend at BMO Field in hopes of ending their winless run.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including the playoffs!