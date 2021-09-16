FC Sheriff’s Traore shortlisted for Champions League Goal of the Week

The Mali international could be rewarded for his imperious effort in his side’s victory against the Ukrainian Premier League side

Adama Traore's strike for FC Sheriff in their 2-0 win against Shakhtar Donetsk in Wednesday’s Champions League game has been nominated for the Goal of the Week award.

He will slug it out with Manchester City’s Jack Grealish, Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson and AC Milan’s Ante Rebic.

The Mali international opened the scoring for Yuriy Vernydub’s men in the encounter at the Sheriff Stadium, with the 26-year-old turning in an audacious strike.

Cristiano da Silva’s lung-busting run from left-back saw him complete his part in the goal with an inch-perfect cross for Traore, whose acrobatic volley rippled goalkeeper Andriy Pyatov’s net.

In the process, he wrote his name in the history books by becoming the player to score Sheriff’s first-ever goal in the Champions League, with what was the team’s first shot on target in the tournament.

Also, the 26-year-old became the first-ever Mali-affiliated player to score on a Champions League debut.

The victory was sealed two minutes after the hour mark through Guinean star Momo Yansane.

The Moldovans sat deep and allowed the Ukrainians to attack without conceding any clear-cut chances, perhaps, it was Vernydub’s side who came closest to scoring the third goal of the night, but Frank Castaneda’s effort was well saved by Pyatov.

Traore was in action from start to finish, while Ghana’s Edmund – who was handed a place in the starting XI – was replaced five minutes from full-time by Addo Stjepan Radeljic.