'I need to talk to the players' - Juan Ferrando admits FC Goa were second-best to Chennaiyin FC

FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando accepted that his men made a lot of mistakes in their 1-2 defeat against Chennaiyin FC

were consigned to a second consecutive defeat in the (ISL) on Saturday evening after a 2-1 defeat at the hands of .

The close scoreline was in no way a fair reflection of balance of play as Chennaiyin should've scored more than what they managed and were guilty of squandering a lot of chances.

FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando was udnerstandably disappointed with the poor performance from his men and agreed that his team was the second-best in the competition and made a lot of mistakes.

He once again highlighted the crammed fixture schedule and pointed out that a lot of his players were suffering from fatigue.

"(I'm) disappointed with the game. Because we were not good...there were a lot of mistakes. Some players are tired. Totally disappointed today," Ferrando said after the game.

"Yeah, of course, because they don't have time for training. The most important thing is recovery now, sometimes we decide the same first eleven, but it's not possible in this situation. It's not an excuse but it's the real situation for us," he added.

Alexander Romario Jesuraj has been brilliant on the flanks for the Gaurs in the previous games. But his absence from the game against Marina Machans was noticeable. Ferrando, however, wants to see more from the Tamil Nadu winger.

"We put in Romario because he is good in defending. Of course, he needs to improve more. But today's not a good example for evaluation."

Ferrando also believes that to overcome two consecutive defeats, he needs to converse with his players. The Spaniard mentioned that the last few days have been difficult for the side.

"Now, the most important thing is to talk to the players. The last days is to difficult as it necessary about some details when you lose the game. But today I'm sad".