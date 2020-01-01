FC Goa's Sergio Lobera - We got a big victory against a very good team

The FC Goa manager admitted that Kerala pushed his team back in the second half and was proud of his players for responding positively....

took a huge step towards finishing on the top of the (ISL) table with a 3-2 win over .

Hugo Boumous and Jackichand Singh scored in the first half to provide the hosts with a 2-0 lead but the visitors pulled level with Messi Bouli and Bartholomew Ogbeche getting on the scoresheet. But Boumous grabbed his brace late into the game with an incredible effort to provide his side with the vital three points.

Coach Sergio Lobera admitted that the Blasters controlled the game in the second half and congratulated his players on the massive win. He also spoke about how the visitors pushed his side into bringing on a defender (Saviour Gama) for an attacking midfielder (Hugo Boumous).

“I think that the first half was ours and second belonged to Kerala. The most important thing for me is that my players showed belief and a strong mentality to score a goal in the worst moment for us and get the three points. We got a big victory against a very good team," he said.

“The opponent team played very well in the second half, kept the ball and created chances. It was not intentional on our part to go back. The opponent team put us on the back-foot. Our intention was to score the third goal which we should have after scoring the second. The conditions of the match changed our plans."