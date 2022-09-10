FC Cincinnati vs San Jose Earthquakes: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

A crunch MLS encounter takes place on Saturday - here's everything you need to know

The 2022 MLS season continues to close in on its finale this week, as FC Cincinnati and San Jose Earthquakes square off at TQL Stadium. With a handful of games left, the visitors are well out of the running for any MLS Cup contention.

But their hosts still have a shot and a three-point haul would boost their chances massively. Any expectation of a walkover will be swiftly tempered though - this is going to be a tough game.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S. as well as how to stream it live online.

Cincinnati vs San Jose date & kick-off time

Game: FC Cincinnati vs San Jose Earthquakes Date: September 10/11, 2022 Kick-off: 12:30am BST / 7:30pm ET Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Cincinnati vs San Jose on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV. The service can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on ESPN+.

Cincinnati squad & team news

Caught in a tight race to make the bottom end of the postseason places in the Eastern Conference, Cincinnati will head into this game knowing what they need after New England Revolution have played.

A win would be preferable regardless though, of course, and having lost Luciano Acosta to a suspension in midweek, they'll hope to be firing on all cylinders.

Position Players Goalkeepers Kann, Celentano, Vermeer, Sunderland Defenders Powell, Nelson, Hagglund, Bailey, Cameron, Miazga, Matarrita, Blackett, Gaddis, Murphy Midfielders Nwobodo, Cruz, Acosta, Barreal, Robledo, Moreno Forwards Kubo, Brenner, Santos, Harris, Badji, Vazquez, Ordonez, Markanich

San Jose squad and team news

It's been a rough season for the Earthquakes with just one other side - Kansas City - notching a worse record in the Western Conference, but they'll hope they can see out the rest of the year on a high note.

Will Richmond might be out after a knock to the face, while Gilbert Fuentes is thought to be missing due to personal reasons.