Favre not worried despite Dortmund's five-game winless run

The Bundesliga leaders have not won a match since last month, though the manager is not concerned

Lucien Favre is not worried about 's five-match winless streak following the leaders' goalless draw at lowly .

Dortmund saw their lead atop the Bundesliga summit reduced to just three points ahead of defending champions after Monday's stalemate against bottom side Nurnberg.

Favre's Dortmund have not won a match in all competitions since January 26 following Bundesliga draws against and , while they lost to in the and on penalties against in the DFB-Pokal.

Despite Dortmund's form, head coach Favre has no concerns, telling reporters: "Being worried? I will never do that.

"Why? This is part of the game. You have to analyse these games. It's because of small details in almost every game. We were drawing in Frankfurt, Bayern [Munich] lost at the same time and everything was great.

"And after that we drew 3-3 against [Werder] Bremen at home, then we drew 3-3 against Hoffenheim, we could have led 4-0 in this game. But that's part of the game. Luckily for the spectators, but not for us.