Fati leaves pitch in tears as Barcelona star suffers injury in Copa del Rey against Athletic Club
Dan Bernstein
Getty Images
Ansu Fati left Barcelona's Copa del Rey match in tears on Thursday after sustaining an apparent injury against Athletic Club in extra time.
The forward walked straight down the tunnel upon his exit in the last-16 match.
Fati, 19, only recently returned from a serious hamstring injury and missed most of last year with knee problems.
More to come...