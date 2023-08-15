Revealed: The fastest players on Premier League opening weekend as Kyle Walker misses out on top spot

Newcastle United's star, Anthony Gordon, outpaces everyone in the league including Man City's Kyle Walker on the opening weekend.

Anthony Gordon records the fastest speed on opening weekend

Kyle Walker still holds the record for being the fastest

Pedro Neto and Anthony Elanga make up the top five

WHAT HAPPENED? Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon clocked the fastest speed of 22.14 miles per hour on matchday one of the Premier League as Newcastle won 5-1 against Aston Villa, according to StatsPerform via DailyMail.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gordon's speed was still short of Kyle Walker's 23 miles per hour record in training last season. The Man City fullback was by far the fastest player in the league last season.

Wolves' Pedro Neto, Nottingham Forest's Anthony Elanga and Burnley's Ameen Al-Dakhil completed to top five speedster list on the opening weekend.

WHAT NEXT FOR WALKER? The English fullback will be ready to face Sevilla in the UEFA Super Cup next up on 17th of August.