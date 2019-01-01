Faris Ramli joins Terengganu
Fresh upon being crowned as the SPL's (Singapore Premier League) Player of the Year, Faris Ramli has signed for Malaysian top-tier side Terengganu.
Faris had an outstanding season with Hougang United as he plundered in 17 goals for the Cheetahs and almost led them to a historic first league title.
This is not the 27-year-old's first stint across the Causeway, having played for PKNS last year.
Terengganu finished seventh in the Malaysian Super League last season and reached the quarter-finals of both the FA Cup and Malaysia Cup.