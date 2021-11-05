Fantasy football: Premier League team news, injuries, captain picks and more

One of the secrets to success in Fantasy Premier League is making sure you pay close attention to team news, so you can tweak your team accordingly.
A key player may be injured or your best goalscorer might be suspended, and it makes sense to keep on top of things in order to maximise your points return each week.
If you're looking for the latest team news, or just want some advice on the best captain picks or even a suggested wildcard squad, then Goal has you covered.
Contents
- Gameweek fixtures
- Team news
- Suspension table
- Who is the best captain pick?
- Goal's suggested Wildcard squad
Gameweek 11 fixtures
|Date
|Fixture
|Time (GMT)
|November 5
|Southampton vs Aston Villa
|8pm
|November 6
|Man Utd vs Man City
|12:30pm
|November 6
|Brentford vs Norwich
|3pm
|November 6
|Chelsea vs Burnley
|3pm
|November 6
|Crystal Palace vs Wolves
|3pm
|November 6
|Brighton vs Newcastle
|5:30pm
|November 7
|Arsenal vs Watford
|2pm
|November 7
|Everton vs Tottenham
|2pm
|November 7
|Leeds vs Leicester
|2pm
|November 7
|West Ham vs Liverpool
|4:30pm
|GAMEWEEK 11 CHANGES DEADLINE: NOVEMBER 5, 6:30PM (GMT)
Injury news
Last updated: 05/11/21 3:30pm (GMT)
ARSENAL
|Player
|Injury
|Likely return date
|Granit Xhaka
|Knee
|Unknown
|Kieran Tierney
|Ankle
|Late fitness test
ASTON VILLA
|Player
|Injury
|Likely return date
|Morgan Sanson
|Illness
|November 5, 2021
|Jacob Ramsey
|Ankle
|November 5, 2021
|Trezeguet
|Knee
|Unknown
BRENTFORD
|Player
|Injury
|Likely return date
|Shandon Baptiste
|Shoulder
|Unknown
|Joshua Dasilva
|Hip
|Unknown
|Mads Sorensen
|Knee
|Unknown
|Yoane Wissa
|Ankle
|November 20, 2021
|Kristoffer Ajer
|Thigh
|December, 2021
|David Raya
|Knee
|Unknown
BRIGHTON
|Player
|Injury
|Likely return date
|Taylor Richards
|Lower back
|Late fitness test
|Aaron Connolly
|Heel
|November 6, 2021
|Danny Welbeck
|Hamstring
|Unknown
|Dan Burn
|Knee
|Late fitness test
|Steven Alzate
|Ankle
|Unknown
BURNLEY
|Player
|Injury
|Likely return date
|Aaron Lennon
|Illness
|Late fitness test
|Dale Stephens
|Ankle
|Unknown
CHELSEA
|Player
|Injury
|Likely return date
|Christian Pulisic
|Ankle
|November 6, 2021
|Timo Werner
|Hamstring
|Unknown
|Romelu Lukaku
|Ankle
|November 20, 2021
|Mateo Kovacic
|Thigh
|Unknown
|Mason Mount
|Illness
|November 6, 2021
|Marcos Alonso
|Knock
|November 20, 2021
CRYSTAL PALACE
|Player
|Injury
|Likely return date
|Will Hughes
|Lower back
|Late fitness test
|Eberechi Eze
|Achilles
|Unknown
|Nathan Ferguson
|Other
|Unknown
EVERTON
|Player
|Injury
|Likely return date
|Abdoulaye Doucoure
|Foot
|Unknown
|Andre Gomes
|Calf
|Unknown
|Yerry Mina
|Hamstring
|Unknown
|Dominic Calvert-Lewin
|Thigh
|Unknown
|Lucas Digne
|Muscle injury
|November 7, 2021
LEEDS
|Player
|Injury
|Likely return date
|Patrick Bamford
|Ankle
|Unknown
|Luke Ayling
|Knee
|November 21, 2021
|Robin Koch
|Groin
|Unknown
|Junior Firpo
|Other
|Late fitness test
|Jamie Shackleton
|Knock
|Late fitness test
LEICESTER
|Player
|Injury
|Likely return date
|Ayoze Perez
|Illness
|Late fitness test
|James Justin
|Knee
|Unknown
|Wesley Fofana
|Leg
|Unknown
|James Maddison
|Illness
|November 7, 2021
|Harvey Barnes
|Illness
|November 7, 2021
|Marc Albrighton
|Knock
|November 20, 2021
|Ricardo Pereira
|Knock
|November 7, 2021
LIVERPOOL
|Player
|Injury
|Likely return date
|James Milner
|Thigh
|Unknown
|Harvey Elliott
|Ankle
|Unknown
|Roberto Firmino
|Hamstring
|Unknown
|Curtis Jones
|Eye injury
|November 20, 2021
|Naby Keita
|Hamstring
|Unknown
|Joe Gomez
|Calf
|November 20, 2021
MAN CITY
|Player
|Injury
|Likely return date
|Benjamin Mendy
|Unavailable
|Unknown
|Liam Delap
|Ankle
|Unknown
|Ferran Torres
|Foot
|Unknown
|Kyle Walker
|Foot
|Late fitness test
MAN UTD
|Player
|Injury
|Likely return date
|Victor Lindelof
|Knock
|Late fitness test
|Raphael Varane
|Thigh
|December 5, 2021
NEWCASTLE
|Player
|Injury
|Likely return date
|Paul Dummett
|Calf
|Unknown
|Elliot Anderson
|Knock
|November 6, 2021
NORWICH CITY
|Player
|Injury
|Likely return date
|Todd Cantwell
|Achilles
|Unknown
|Sam Byram
|Thigh
|Unknown
|Christoph Zimmermann
|Ankle
|Unknown
|Grant Hanley
|Groin
|Unknown
|Ozan Kabak
|Illness
|Late fitness test
SOUTHAMPTON
|Player
|Injury
|Likely return date
|Armando Broja
|Ankle
|November 5, 2021
|Jack Stephens
|Knee
|Unknown
TOTTENHAM
|Player
|Injury
|Likely return date
|Ryan Sessegnon
|Knock
|Unknown
WATFORD
|Player
|Injury
|Likely return date
|Peter Etebo
|Quad
|March 2022
|Francisco Sierralta
|Thigh
|November 7, 2021
|Christian Kabasele
|Thigh
|Unknown
|Kiko Femenia
|Hip
|November 7, 2021
|Ken Sema
|Medial ligament
|Unknown
|Kwadwo Baah
|Ankle
|Unknown
WEST HAM
|Player
|Injury
|Likely return date
|Andriy Yarmolenko
|Knock
|Late fitness test
|Nikola Vlasic
|Knock
|Late fitness test
WOLVES
|Player
|Injury
|Likely return date
|Hugo Bueno
|Thigh
|Unknown
|Jonny
|Knee
|2022
|Pedro Neto
|Knee
|Unknown
|Yerson Mosquera
|Hamstring
|2022
|Fernando Marcal
|Calf
|November 20, 2021
Suspensions table
|Player
|Return date
|Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa)
|November 20
|Aymeric Laporte (Man City)
|November 21
|Paul Pogba (Man Utd)
|November 28
Who is the best captain pick for Gameweek 11?
The most popular captain choice for Gameweek 11 will undoubtedly continue to be Mohamed Salah (£12.9m), with the Egyptian still returning an assist last time out despite not being on the scoresheet.
However, given the relative difficulty of the fixture against West Ham at London Stadium, there may be value in switching to one of Chelsea's marauding full-backs ahead of their home clash with Burnley.
Both Ben Chilwell (£6m) and Reece James (£5.8m) were left on the bench for the 1-0 Champions League win over Malmo and should come back into the starting XI on Saturday to offer big points potential.
Goal's suggested Wildcard squad
Our Gameweek 11 suggested Wildcard squad sees us go with Aaron Ramsdale (£4.7m) as our No 1 goalkeeper.
Mikel Arteta's preferred choice has comprehensively ousted Bernd Leno in the pecking order and, boosted by his impressive performance against Leicester last weekend, a home clash against Watford looks a safe bet for another clean sheet.
Now would be the perfect time to utilise a Chelsea double in defence, with in-form Ben Chilwell (£6m) and Reece James (£5.8m) both looking likely starters against Burnley (H) and with the potential to offer a big points haul.
Tino Livramento (£4.5m) has continued his assured start to life at Southampton and has delivered six points or more in his last three matches, with a home meeting against struggling Aston Villa on Friday night a decent opportunity to further his tally.
The midfield features the irrepressible Mohamed Salah (£12.9m), while Emile Smith Rowe (£5.7m), Conor Gallagher (£5.7m), Declan Rice (£5m) and Raphinha (£6.6m) are all affordable options that are guaranteed starters.
In attack, we're hoping the arrival of Antonio Conte will spark Harry Kane (£12.1m) into life, and it would not be a surprise to see Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.4m) light up the Manchester derby against a City side that could be vulnerable to counter-attacks.
Check out the full suggested squad below!
