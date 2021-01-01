Fantasy football: FPL Gameweek 37 team news, captain picks and more

Goal's handy guide aims to assist your team selections over the course of the 2020-21 campaign
There's just two gameweeks to go in the Fantasy Premier League but, with 20 matches left to play, there's still plenty of time to rack up a healthy final points tally.
Gameweek 37 sees 10 fixtures crammed into the next two days, with the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool having, on paper, favourable fixtures that could see some big numbers posted.
Check out the below as Goal offers team news, captain recommendations and more as you look to turn those arrows green and climb your FPL league tables in the final knockings of the 2020-21 campaign.
Gameweek 37 fixtures
|Date
|Fixture
|Time (BST)
|May 18
|Man Utd vs Fulham
|18:00
|May 18
|Southampton vs Leeds
|18:00
|May 18
|Brighton vs Man City
|19:00
|May 18
|Chelsea vs Leicester
|20:15
|
|
|
|May 19
|Everton vs Wolves
|18:00
|May 19
|Newcastle vs Sheffield Utd
|18:00
|May 19
|Tottenham vs Aston Villa
|18:00
|May 19
|Crystal Palace vs Arsenal
|19:00
|May 19
|Burnley vs Liverpool
|20:15
|May 19
|West Brom vs West Ham
|20:15
|GAMEWEEK 37 CHANGES DEADLINE: May 18, 16:30
Team news
Last updated: 18/05/21 09:00 (BST)
ARSENAL
|Player
|Injury
|Likely return date
|David Luiz
|Thigh
|May 19
|Granit Xhaka
|Groin
|May 19
|Hector Bellerin
|Knock
|Unknown
ASTON VILLA
|Player
|Injury
|Likely return date
|Morgan Sanson
|Knee
|May 19
|Tyrone Mings
|Shin
|May 19
|Trezeguet
|Knee
|Next season
|Matty Cash
|Knock
|Next season
BRIGHTON
|Player
|Injury
|Likely return date
|Davy Propper
|Ankle
|May 23
|Joel Veltman
|Calf
|May 23
|Solly March
|Knee
|Next season
|Tariq Lamptey
|Hamstring
|Next season
BURNLEY
|Player
|Injury
|Likely return date
|Nick Pope
|Knee
|May 19
|Dale Stephens
|Ankle
|May 19
|Robbie Brady
|Calf
|Next Season
|Phil Bardsley
|Hernia
|Next Season
|Kevin Long
|Calf
|Next Season
CHELSEA
|Player
|Injury
|Likely return date
|Mateo Kovacic
|Thigh
|May 18
|Andreas Christensen
|Thigh
|May 18
CRYSTAL PALACE
|Player
|Injury
|Likely return date
|Nathaniel Clyne
|Illness
|May 19
|Patrick van Aanholt
|Other (personal reasons)
|May 19
|Luka Milivojevic
|Other (personal reasons)
|May 19
|James McArthur
|Calf
|Unknown
|Connor Wickham
|Strain
|Unknown
|Nathan Ferguson
|Other
|Unknown
|Mamadou Sakho
|Thigh
|Unknown
|James Tomkins
|Other
|Unknown
EVERTON
|Player
|Injury
|Likely return date
|Josh King
|Lower back
|Unknown
|Yerry Mina
|Adductor
|May 19
|Jean-Philippe Gbamin
|Knee
|Next season
FULHAM
|Player
|Injury
|Likely return date
|Tom Cairney
|Knee
|May 23
|Antonee Robinson
|Ankle
|May 23
|Terence Kongolo
|Knee
|Next season
LEEDS
|Player
|Injury
|Likely return date
|Robin Koch
|N/A (given early leave)
|Next season
|Pablo Hernandez
|Other
|May 18
|Mateusz Klich
|N/A (given early leave)
|Next season
|Adam Forshaw
|Other
|Unknown
|Helder Costa
|Lower back
|Next season
LEICESTER
|Player
|Injury
|Likely return date
|Jonny Evans
|Ankle
|May 23
|James Justin
|Knee
|Next season
|Harvey Barnes
|Knee
|Next season
|Cengiz Under
|Hip
|May 23
LIVERPOOL
|Player
|Injury
|Likely return date
|Jordan Henderson
|Groin
|Next season
|James Milner
|Other
|May 19
|Naby Keita
|Muscular
|Unknown
|Ben Davies
|Muscular
|Unknown
|Joel Matip
|Ankle
|Next season
|Joe Gomez
|Knee
|Unknown
|Ozan Kabak
|Muscular
|Unknown
|Virgil van Dijk
|Knee
|Next season
|Diogo Jota
|Foot
|Next season
|Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
|Illness
|May 19
MAN CITY
|Player
|Injury
|Likely return date
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Other
|May 18
|Sergio Aguero
|Muscle
|May 18
MAN UTD
|Player
|Injury
|Likely return date
|Harry Maguire
|Ankle
|May 26
|Anthony Martial
|Knee
|May 18
|Daniel James
|Other
|May 18
|Phil Jones
|Knee
|Next season
NEWCASTLE
|Player
|Injury
|Likely return date
|Callum Wilson
|Thigh
|Next season
|Jamaal Lascelles
|Ankle
|Unknown
|Ryan Fraser
|Groin
|Unknown
|Karl Darlow
|Knee
|Unknown
|Elliot Anderson
|Hip
|Unknown
|Isaac Hayden
|Knee
|Unknown
SHEFFIELD UTD
|Player
|Injury
|Likely return date
|Sander Berge
|Other
|Unknown
|Oliver Burke
|Foot
|Next season
|Ethan Ampadu
|Groin
|Unknown
|Ollie McBurnie
|Ankle
|Next season
|Jack O'Connell
|Knee
|Unknown
|Billy Sharp
|Thigh
|Next season
SOUTHAMPTON
|Player
|Injury
|Likely return date
|Oriol Romeu
|Ankle
|May 18
|Jan Bednarek
|Heel
|May 18
|Ryan Bertrand
|Calf
|Unknown
|Will Smallbone
|Knee
|Next season
TOTTENHAM
|Player
|Injury
|Likely return date
|Ben Davies
|Calf
|Unknown
|Serge Aurier
|Groin
|Unknown
WEST BROM
|Player
|Injury
|Likely return date
|Branislav Ivanovic
|Thigh
|Next season
|Robert Snodgrass
|Lower back
|Next season
WEST HAM
|Player
|Injury
|Likely return date
|Arthur Masuaku
|Knee
|Unknown
|Manuel Lanzini
|Thigh/Groin
|Unknown
WOLVES
|Player
|Injury
|Likely return date
|Raul Jimenez
|Head
|May 23
|Daniel Podence
|Adductor
|Unknown
|Jonny
|Knee
|Unknown
|Pedro Neto
|Knee
|Unknown
|Owen Otasowie
|Knock
|May 19
Suspensions table
|Player
|Absent for...
|Fabian Schar (Newcastle)
|One game
|Lewis Dunk (Brighton)
|One game
|Neal Maupay (Brighton)
|One game
Who is the best captain pick for Gameweek 37?
There are a number of very tempting captain pick options going into Gameweek 37, with a full quota of fixtures taking place across Tuesday and Wednesday.
Mohamed Salah produced the goods on the weekend, with his 10-point return bettering many of the other standout captain choices, including the likes of Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son and Patrick Bamford.
And we're giving the armband to the Liverpool star again this week, with a top-four chasing Reds facing Burnley and in-form Salah still chasing the Golden Boot.
Dream 15 wildcard picks
Still have your wildcard chip intact? Well you've come to the right place!
Check out our ideal 15 squad selections for Gameweek 37, for those of you planning to rip up your team and start again!
