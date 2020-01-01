Fantasy football: FPL Gameweek 28 transfer advice, captain picks & more

Goal's handy Fantasy Premier League guide aims to assist your team selections ahead of the forthcoming gameweek

With 11 gameweeks remaining, the Fantasy Premier League is hotting up as over six million players aim to finish the 2019-20 season on a high.

So is it Bruno Fernandes in, Mesut Ozil out? Kevin De Bruyne for Sadio Mane? Is now the time to sell Jamie Vardy? These are the dilemmas that face Fantasy Premier League managers every week - but we're here to help.

From team selection advice to possible captain picks and the latest FPL stats - Goal gives you all the tools you need to turn those arrows green and climb your league tables.

Team selection advice

With the taking place on Sunday, the Premier League matches for Gameweek 28 are limited as a result and now would be a good time to consider using up your Free Hit chip.

Your and players will obviously be fixture-free, while their original opponents for this weekend, and , are also affected by the final at Wembley.

As for wise investments, question marks remain over Anthony Martial's (£8m) fitness so that should see Odion Ighalo (£6.5m) start for against , while Bruno Fernandes (£8.2m), who produced another stellar display in the 5-0 win over , is the man in form.

Jamie Vardy (£9.7m)'s goalscoring duck has to end soon - the striker has now gone nine games without finding the net - and a meeting with at Carrow Road will give him a decent opportunity to get back on the scoresheet.

Possessing three of 's top-scoring starting players in your line-ups has been a necessity for big-scoring gameweeks up to now, although there may well be the temptation for Jurgen Klopp to rest one or two this weekend against , with the Reds facing in the on Tuesday.

That said, Klopp will want to maintain momentum and not risk any slip-ups as his side attempts to go the entire season unbeaten and leaving out any of the likes of Mohamed Salah (£12.8m), Sadio Mane (£12.4m), Virgil van Dijk (£6.6m) or Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.7m) could backfire.

Chelsea, meanwhile, will be hoping to bounce straight back from their humbling home defeat at the hands of and with Tammy Abraham (£7.6m) having suffered a further injury setback in the cool-down session after the loss, Olivier Giroud (£6.5m) will continue in attack.

The Frenchman was impressive in the 2-1 win against and, with Frank Lampard having confirmed Abraham's absence ahead of the clash at the Vitality Stadium, Giroud would be a sensible signing at a relatively cheap price.

Away from the top six, face at home and Neal Maupay (£5.8m), who scored last time out in the 1-1 draw with Sheffield United, represents a good attacking option, while Danny Ings (£7.1m) and head to a defensively-suspect West Ham.

Raul Jimenez (£7.9m) is another who should be at the top of the minds of FPL bosses - the striker has 21 goals in all competitions this season and was given a rest on Thursday as he was an unused substitute in the 3-2 loss to .

For your defensive picks, Caglar Soyuncu (£5m), Ben Chilwell (£5.6m), Ricardo Pereira (£6.3m) and Jonny Evans (£5.2m) all look solid investments as Leicester face a Norwich side who haven't scored in their last three, while Reece James (£5m) continues to impress at right-back for Chelsea and offers an attacking threat as well the potential of those four clean-sheet points.

Who is the best captain pick for Gameweek 28?

In what is a difficult gameweek to identify an obvious captain pick, Jamie Vardy (£9.7m) looks good value ahead of Leicester City's Friday night clash with Norwich, albeit with an element of risk given his lack of goals recently.

If, and it's a big 'if', Jurgen Klopp does decide he's going to rest one of Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) or Sadio Mane (£12.4m), then Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.7m) - the third-highest scoring point scorer of the 2019-20 season - represents a decent alternative option as your captain.

The Reds full-back scored 10 points last time out and is unlikely to be rotated, given that the alternative at right-back, Joe Gomez (£5.3m), has also been playing regularly in the centre of defence.

Bruno Fernandes (£8.2m) is another that should be given due consideration as a captain pick given his impressive form and the fact he has been taking corners, free-kicks and penalties for the Red Devils.

That said, a fixture against at Goodison Park represents a tricky assignment and Richarlison (£8.3m), who has four goals in his last six matches, will no doubt be a threat and is another viable option to be your double-points scorer in Gameweek 28.

What was the highest-scoring team from Gameweek 27?

Total points scored: 134

Line-up: Schmeichel (12); Alexander-Arnold (10), Bardsley (10), Saiss (11), Doherty (10), Van Aanholt (15); Fernandes (14), McNeil (14); Jota (16), Aubameyang (13), Long (9).

Listen to Goal's Fantasy Football show!

Goal Fantasy Football podcast hosts Sam Brown, Miles Chambers and David Milner are joined by Goal's international managing editor Rob Parrish to discuss Gameweek 28 picks.

The team digest the latest results, look ahead to this weekend's matches and discuss how to navigate the fixture changes due to the Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

Listen below and be sure to subscribe!

