Fantasy Football: Ayoze Perez leads the line for our Goal Premier League Team of the Week

Our Fantasy writer looks back on the latest double gameweek and picks out the 11 best players including stars from Manchester City, Wolves, and more

Another double gameweek has come and gone and, whilst it was interesting, it was perhaps not as exciting as Fantasy owners would have hoped. The attacking players largely failed to provide the returns that people dream of in these kinds of situations

It wasn’t just the forwards that were disappointing though as no player, regardless of position, managed to cross the 20 point threshold over two matches. In fact, Ayoze Perez finished with the most points this round, and he only needed 90 minutes to manage it, not 180.

The defenders were the closest to matching expectation, especially those from who were the only players to record two clean sheets, but none of them recorded a goal or assist to push them over the top. On the whole, this double gameweek will likely fail to stick in the memory but you can find the 11 best performers from this round below in our Goal Premier League Team of the Week.

GK: Ederson - Manchester City - 2 Games, 5 Saves, 2 Clean Sheets = 16 Points

DEF: Matt Doherty - , 2 Games, 1 Goal, 1 Goal Conceded, 1 Clean Sheet = 15 Points

Doherty has become a Fantasy hero in his first Premier League season, but things had cooled significantly for him of late of late. In fact, the Wolves defender failed to record a single attacking return in the previous eight matches, but that streak came to an end with his headed goal against on Wednesday.

Having directly contributed towards eight goals on the season (4g, 4a), Andrew Robertson is the only defender to have been a part of more goals (9a). With that, and a fairly kind next couple of fixtures ( and ) Doherty looks a great own until matchweek 38 when they face who will likely need to win that match to have a shot at the title.

DEF: Kyle Walker - Manchester City - 2 Games, 2 Clean Sheets = 14 Points

DEF: Jonny - Wolves - 2 Games, 2 Assists, 1 Goal Conceded, 1 Clean Sheet = 14 Points

DEF: Aymeric Laporte - Manchester City - 2 Games, 2 Clean Sheets = 14 Points

The Manchester City defence has been dominant of late, and Laporte has been at the centre of all of it. They’ve now kept four clean sheets in the last five weeks, including massive wins against and . While Laporte doesn’t offer the attacking returns of others in the game, being an ever-present in the second-best defence in the league is more than enough for the Frenchman to be considered an elite Fantasy defender.

His 143 points are the most of any non-Liverpool defender and considering he costs at least £1.0m less than Virgil van Dijk and Andrew Robertson, Laporte is a value despite a £7.2m price tag. He’s just shy of a must-own but, regardless of whether it’s him or not, you should definitely own a Manchester City defender for the run-in.

DEF: Lucas Digne - - 1 Game, 1 Goal, 1 Clean Sheet = 14 Points

MID: Gerard Deulofeu - Watford - 2 Games, 2 Goals = 16 Points

The second match wasn’t exactly inspiring, but Deulofeu's brace against Huddersfield was more than enough to make him the best midfielder in the Goal game this week. This shouldn’t exactly have come as a surprise though as, of his nine goals this season, seven of them have come against Cardiff and Huddersfield.

The Spaniard has inarguably grown as a player this year, but he just hasn’t done the business against the rest of the league. With no smaller clubs left for Watford in 2018/19, it’s probably wise to avoid Deulofeu until August.

MID: Gylfi Sigurdsson - - 1 Game, 1 Goal, 1 Assist = 11 Points

MID: Bernardo Silva - Man City - 2 Games, 1 Goal = 10 Points

FOR: Ayoze Perez - Newcastle - 1 Game, 3 Goals = 17 Points

You hate to reduce a team performance to just one individual but Perez’s goals over the past two weeks have basically ensured Newcastle’s safety. The forward's form had already been improving of late as he's netted an impressive eight times in the second half of the season, which is top-five in the league.

In Fantasy, this has seen Perez soar up the scoring charts and he has now scored more points than any other forward at his price (£7.1m) or higher. It’s always hard to fit a “budget” striker into your front line since there are only three available slots but, even if he doesn't make your squad, he still gets the title of Goal Player of the Week.

FOR: Christian Benteke - - 1 Game, 1 Goal, 1 Assist = 10 Points