Fans welcome to obtain stake in privatised FA Selangor

Selangor are very open to their own fans owning an ownership stake in the club when it is privatised.

fans who are interested in obtaining a stake in the team after its privatisation process is completed are welcome to do so, said its secretary-general Johan Kamal Hamidon.

"So far we haven't received any interest from the fans to hold shares in the soon-to-be formed club, but we are very open to it. The president, Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin wants football to be the people's sport. The privatisation process, it's now just the formalities, should be completed by next month, but they can come in at any time, not just before the process is completed.

"They can come in whenever they are ready as the Red Giants, the company, is just like any other company; we will make changes to the shareholders' composition anytime a potential new shareholder wants in, and this includes the fans. Who knows; maybe when they are ready, the fans will be able to take over the whole set-up in the far future?" explained Johan in response to a question by a journalist following a sponsorship agreement signing ceremony with Les' Copaque.

The Red Giants, alongside other Malaysia and Premier League teams, are currently undergoing separation/privatisation process made compulsory by the Malaysian FA and the Asian Football Confederation ahead of the 2021 season.

The 22-time champions' privatised set-up is expected to be in the form of a special purpose vehicle, joint venture between Tengku Amir and Selangor state-owned corporations.