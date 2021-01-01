Fan View: Partey at the mercy of trolls as Atletico Madrid win La Liga amid Arsenal’s struggles

The Ghanaian has become subject of discussions after the the Colchoneros beat Real Madrid to the Spanish league title on Saturday

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has found himself a popular topic after Atletico Madrid won the La Liga title on Saturday.

For the first time since 2014, Atletico have been crowned champions of the Spanish elite division after coming from behind to secure a 2-1 win over Real Valladolid on the final day of the campaign.

The Colchoneros won the title with just a two-point difference, beating closest contenders Real Madrid when it all went down to the wire.

Partey was on the books of Atletico earlier this season, even making three appearances in La Liga, before pursuing a £45m move to Arsenal in October in a bid to win trophies.

Ghana national team coach CK Akonnor had advised the midfielder against the transfer.

While Atletico celebrated their big win on Saturday, the Ghana international and his Arsenal side, who currently sit seventh in the Premier League, are set to end the season without a title.

Article continues below

Many have taken to social media to troll the midfielder for a perceived “poor decision” while others congratulate him for playing a part early on in of Atletico’s campaign, with a belief that he would be handed a La Liga winner’s medal for his efforts.

Below are some reactions.

Lest we not forget that Thomas Partey is now watching all of his ex-teammates celebrate the Liga trophy after he decided to leave to play with Arsenal. — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) May 22, 2021

I can’t help but feel for my brother Thomas Partey. But I guess he already knew what he was giving up by joining Arsenal, a team he’s never gonna win a league title with. But we move!! — Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo (@Fentuo_) May 22, 2021

Thomas Partey celebrating with his La Liga medal from Atletico Madrid. pic.twitter.com/WjNAjsTjNY — Cal 🔺 (@Arsecal) May 22, 2021

#FunFact: Thomas Partey played 3 games for Atletico Madrid this season and is entitled to a medal if they win the League. 😂 pic.twitter.com/GfIshUOGDw — shit happens (@herh_wisen) May 22, 2021

No way Thomas Partey joined Arsenal, finished out of top 4 and still won more medals than Tottenham Hotspur this season 😂 — Saliba 🔴 🇵🇸 (@SalibaEra_) May 22, 2021

Thomas Partey watching Atletico Madrid win the league. 💀 pic.twitter.com/tKoQIcp3WN — Kωαme Benαιαh🐐 (@kwamebenaiah) May 22, 2021

Thomas Partey is entitled to a medal if Atletico Madrid wins LA LIGA. He played 3 games before switching to Arsenal. pic.twitter.com/h8cPkI9JN1 — Hon. Bruce (@Cfc_Bruce) May 22, 2021

So, Thomas Partey, do you ever regret leaving Atletico Madrid for Arsenal?



Partey: https://t.co/VeUPb0OTDb — Christ on a bike (@Christonabikee) May 22, 2021

Thomas Partey watching Atletico win the league title and knowing he will never win one at Arsenal pic.twitter.com/ZTwZbBbdoQ — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) May 22, 2021

Thomas Partey will get a La Liga winner’s medal for his appearances made for Atletico at the start of season btw. 👀 pic.twitter.com/Q8tNHD9d9h — Bhavs (@bhavss14) May 22, 2021

Thomas partey and Pepe joining arsenal to win trophies....



Lille and Atletico..... pic.twitter.com/ZfLfhaW1lV — 🍁Mfuko ya shati🔥 (@DjTizz254) May 22, 2021