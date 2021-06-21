Fan View: Onuachu would score more goals than Simy in the Premier League

The Super Eagles strikers were in hot goalscoring form last season but can they replicate it if they move to the English top-flight one day?

Genk star Paul Onuachu would score more goals than Crotone talisman Simy Nwankwo in the Premier League, according to Goal Africa readers.

The Nigeria internationals enjoyed personal goalscoring feats in the Belgian First Division A and in Serie A last season, and they have been reportedly linked with moves to top-flight clubs in England this summer.

Onuachu ended his second season at Genk as the highest scoring Nigerian in Europe for the 2020-21 season.

His tally of 33 goals in 38 First Division A matches earned him several accolades - the league's top scorer award, the Belgian professional footballer of the year and the best African player in Belgium.

Simy, on the other hand, eclipsed Obafemi Martins' Serie A goalscoring record to become the highest-scoring Nigerian player in Italian top-flight history with 30 goals.

The 29-year-old scored 20 goals in 38 league appearances last season but his contributions were not enough to save Crotone from relegation.

Going by the poll conducted on Goal Africa's Twitter page, Onuachu will grab more goals in the English top-flight after he gathered 73.6 percent of the total votes while Simy had 26.4 percent of votes.

Who would be a bigger goalscoring success in the Premier League? — Goal Africa (@GoalAfrica) June 19, 2021

Onuachu and Simy could also stamp their mark in the Premier League should a move to England happen this summer or in the future.

With the transfer window opened, Onuachu and Simy will continue to be subject of transfer interest from several clubs following their individual brilliance last term.

Article continues below

Meanwhile, former Nigeria striker Victor Ezeji has urged the two players to seek bigger challenges for the upcoming campaign.

"I think for someone to have scored so many goals, he [Onuachu] should go to a bigger league," Ezeji told Goal in a recent interview.

“For Simy, nobody knew his club would be relegated at the end of the season but he showed that there is so much in him. I think he will go somewhere and not come down with the club because that is the most important thing."