Fan View: 'Iwobi just Sterling with dreadlocks and Nigeria passport' - Super Eagle slammed after Cameroon loss
Football enthusiasts have slammed Everton midfielder Alex Iwobi for his performance in Nigeria’s 1-0 defeat to Cameroon in Friday’s international friendly in Austria.
Cameroon claimed the victory after Fulham midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa scored the only goal of the encounter in the 37th minute.
Iwobi was handed a starting role in the encounter but struggled to make much of an impact before he was replaced by Abraham Marcusin the 86th minute.
Fans have taken to social media to lambast the 25-year-olf for his uninspiring showing in the game.