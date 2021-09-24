Fan View: ‘Is he bringing back Gyan?’ – Rajevac’s Ghana reappointment triggers mixed reactions

The Serbian coach was announced for a second spell at a press conference in Accra on Friday

Ghana’s reappointment of Milovan Rajevac as their new head coach has been greeted by mixed reactions.

Eleven years after leaving the Black Stars, having led the team to the quarter-final of the 2010 World Cup, the Serbian coach has made a return on a one-year renewable contract.

His appointment was announced at a press conference by the Ghana Football Association on Friday.

‘Milo’ is fondly remembered for his first Ghana spell, not only because of the World Cup exploits but also for leading the Stars to the final of the 2009 African Nations Championship and the final of the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations.

While his comeback has generated a lot of excitement, there have been some concerns about his ability to achieve with the Stars over a decade on.

Below are some of the best reactions to his unveiling in Accra:

Am I the only one who is excited about the appointment of Milovan Rajevac?



I think he’ll do a good job with young talent we have pic.twitter.com/NBSRriBCP7 — KELEWELE JOINT 🍟 (@ANKAMAGYIMI__) September 24, 2021

In the end let me say I'm disappointed but can only be hopeful. Looks to me like the price tag of the coach will always matter over the reputation here. Will that hinder our potential to really grow? I don't know. Let's see. — Godfred Akoto Boafo (@eastsportsman) September 24, 2021

When Milo first took over the Black Stars job, he met the newly crowned FIFA U20 World Champions



This time he returns to meet the U20 AFCON Champions



A good omen. 🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/438nwxuw4w — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) September 24, 2021

So Ghanaian sports journalists are aware of this record ?? Eeeeiiiii



Hmmmmm…. Anyway, we move

Welcome Milovan Rajevac pic.twitter.com/ijFE82bRu7 — Baiden Deco (@deco_baiden) September 24, 2021

Do you think coach Milovan Rajevac will give Asamoah Gyan a call up back into the national team?#Blackstars #Ghana — PhD Holder 🎓 (@gyaigyimiii) September 24, 2021

We love you Milovan Rajevac.

Mi d) nyame……. pic.twitter.com/JIBzQoiHpQ — Kojo Phapha▫️ (@CitizenPhapha) September 24, 2021

Milovan Rajevac is now 67 years old man and has been unemployed for the last two years so Ghanaians should limit their expectations pic.twitter.com/zVhxeEHLIS — Yeboah Jr 🔰 (@Quadwo_Yeboah) September 24, 2021

Milovan Rajevac will be the greatest coach in the history of Ghana football should He win the Afcon and qualify for the world cup. — STONZY (@AfariAndrews) September 24, 2021

The reappointment of Milovan Rajevac be giving nostalgia moments. Bro I feel this is the decision GFA needed. The Black Stars are back! — HUCLARK TRADES (@huclark_) September 24, 2021

Am I the only one who feels Milovan Rajevac's interpreter is more of a spokesperson than an interpreter?😂😂😂😂

I feel he is in to manage the man's communication from the way he speaks — Abdul Muhaimin Fusein (@Mister_Glen) September 24, 2021

I still remember the questions from Milovan Rajevac's first presser all those years ago. One thing hasn't changed the question selection by journalists. You don't have to ask a question, if you don't have any, you know? — Samuel Bartels (@sammybartels) September 24, 2021

Milovan Rajevac is back 🔥🇬🇭🏆 — BK🎯 (@__mrken) September 24, 2021

So Milovan Rajevac left the Black Stars, came back, and still doesn't speak English? 🤨 pic.twitter.com/poCvmeKafv — Mr. Sarpong™ (@alfsarp) September 24, 2021

As coach Milovan Rajevac come dier Asamoah Baby Jet Gyan 3 for come too Oo #Ghana — 🌍RasJahBinghi🇬🇭 (@JahBinghi) September 24, 2021