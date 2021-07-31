Fan View: Africa united after Somalia’s JCCI FC lose players in attack

The incident happened in the city of Kismayo located 500 kilometres (310 miles) southwest of the capital, Mogadishu

Africa is united in grief after Somalian club JCCI FC’s bus was attacked by unknown assailants at the southern city of Kismayo on Friday.

According to Europa Press, at least four people died from the attack while six others were seriously injured.

The portal further reported that the country's president, Mohamed Abdulahi Mohamed, had also expressed his condolences for the attack.

A police officer Mohamed Sadiq who was at the scene said as quoted by rnn.ng: “The players were riding in a bus when the explosion went off, presumably inside the vehicle.

“There are investigations going on but we presume the device was planted onto the bus.

“The blast was huge and it caused a devastating fire which burned down the bus, people rushed to remove the dead bodies and wounded players.”

Many Africans have taken to their social media pages to express their sadness at the attack on the promoted side, who were heading for a match.

Below is how Twitter reacted to the attack.

Rip to the 20 JCCI FC players who were attacked by terrorists in Somalia with a bomb. This shouldn’t be the way to live in this modern era. 🇸🇴💔 — Aami 🗡 (@BardgirlAamiina) July 31, 2021

SAD NEWS 🤔🤔



Newly promoted Somalia Premier League club JCCI FC have lost 20 players in a terrorist attack that bomb their team bus in Kissimio City on their way to Jubbaland for preseason camp.



😭😭😭Rip pic.twitter.com/Je906EvuRj — Daniel Larbi Adufo (@AdufoLarbi) July 30, 2021

This is heartbreaking 😢😞 #JCCI #FC, dreams shattered but you're legends already, my prayers are with the affected families 😢 pic.twitter.com/inSVeqfVRl — John Mabia Jr (@mabia_jr17) July 31, 2021

Too sad. May the soul of the JCCI FC players rest in perfect peace. Young souls with great ambitions. Another legends gone due the insecurity in the country 😭😭😭😭😭😭 — Æ 11 ⚽️ (@AEmmanuel11_) July 31, 2021