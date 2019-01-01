FAM to push through for the next Sumareh move

Following the success of Mohamadou Sumareh, FAM are working to introduce more naturalised players for the national team of Malaysia.

The Malaysia national team found relative success in the move to naturalised players with Sumareh being one of the stars of the team as they reached the final of the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup, losing to in the closely fought contest over two legs.

Spurred on by that, Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) will be pushing on with their plans to add more to the fold to help with the national team's cause to reach greater heights in international football. With the F:30 plan to reach the 2023 finals, time is running thin for FAM to improve the team.

In a media session held on Monday, Dato' Hamidin bin Mohd Amin who is the president of FAM shared the plans for the organisation to bring more quality players into the team to help Tan Cheng Hoe and the senior side in the upcoming Asian Cup cum World Cup qualifier.

"We will be bringing up the proposal on the mechanics on how we want to introduce more naturalised players in the upcoming FAM congress that will be held in Penang on March 30. We have short, medium and long term plan on how to do this but at the moment this is only on a mechanics and not with any specific player in mind," said Hamidin in the session.

Of the players mentioned previously included Guilherme de Paula and Liridon Krasniqi who have either met or are close to meeting the five-year stay/playing in Malaysia requirement. On top of that, FAM could also be looking to get FC's Lee Tuck who has Malaysian heritage.

In other matters, Hamidin who secured the Vice President role at the Asean Football Federation on Sunday, is also in the nominations to be Asian Football Federation (AFC) for the Vice President role. The AFC congress will be held in early April in .

However Hamidin indicated he may be inclined to drop out if required, to pave the way for either Myanmar's Zaw Zaw or Vietnam's Tran Quoc Tuan to take up the role.

