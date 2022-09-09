False 9 or playmaking No.8 - Which position will bring the best out of Eriksen at Man Utd?

Christian Eriksen has admitted that he prefers a possession-based system to a press-heavy one but is happy to play in any role at Manchester United.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Denmark star has been an impressive part of the Manchester United line-up so far this season. Starting in the false nine position and then in a defensive midfield role, Eriksen has now really found his feet in Erik ten Hag's midfield.

WHAT HE SAID: Asked in an interview with Manchester United's website about his best position, the 30-year-old claimed: “I’m probably one of those players who would rather have the ball than go running after it, so I like to get close to the ball and try to open up the game a bit.

“At the same time I’ll play wherever the manager puts me and if he sees opportunities in one game in one position then I might play there, I’m not really locked in one position, but I do feel comfortable there for sure.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Eriksen's first role in the Premier League for Manchester United saw him deployed in an unfamiliar false nine position on the opening day against Brighton. His inability to impact the game against the Seagulls saw Ten Hag bring him into a defensive midfield role against Brentford, before finding he was best placed in the role described as the 'number eight' in the modern game.

WHAT NEXT FOR ERIKSEN: Having played in each of Manchester United's fixtures so far this season, Ten Hag will have to find time to rest Eriksen amid the unprecedented, hectic schedule. He is likely to remain a key part of the midfield in the Premier League, while the Europa League matches will provide good opportunities for him to be given a breather.