Falcao 'studying' offers to move away from Monaco this summer

The forward has been linked with a move to La Liga and says he needs to give his family some security for the future

Radamel Falcao has admitted that he is "studying" offers to move away from , with the club having declined to offer him an extension to his current contract.

The forward has just one year remaining on his deal and the 33-year-old is looking for more security for his future.

The Colombian netted 15 times in last season, the joint-fifth best in the league, but Monaco struggled throughout the campaign and finished 17th in the table.

Despite the struggles of the club, Falcao backed himself to play at a high level for "many years" during the second half of the campaign, though it now appears he may have to move away from the French side to do so.

"The truth is that I still have a year of contract and the club did not offer me an extension," he said after Saturday's 1-0 friendly win over .

"So I have to think about my future, my family.

"I am studying the offers I have been offered. These are good opportunities for my career.

"I have to think about my family."

Among the clubs linked with the forward are and , and though Monaco have maintained that only an extraordinary offer would be good enough to sign him, Falcao says he believes the club understand his position on wanting to move on.

"I still have only one year of contract and it's complicated for a player of my age," he said.

"I think the club understands my position to give my family some peace for the future."

Falcao is still expected to be the primary scoring option for Monaco as the new season approaches.

The club signed winger Gelson Martins, who spent the second half of last season with them on loan, to a permanent deal in the summer, but have not added another forward with the quality to be a direct replacement for their aging veteran.

Monaco get their season underway next Friday with a clash against , a club who finished third in the table last season and will be looking to go even better this term.