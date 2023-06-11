'Fakes for money' - Man Utd legend Rio Ferdinand blasted by Brandon Williams in bizarre rant after Man City Treble triumph

Brandon Williams hit out at Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand during a bizarre rant that coincided with Manchester City’s Treble triumph.

Blues captured Champions League crown

Red Devils defender watching on from afar

Involved in social media spat with fans

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils defender, who made only one appearance for the Red Devils during the 2022-23 campaign, was among those watching on from afar as City added the Champions League crown to their Premier League and FA Cup triumphs. Pep Guardiola’s side have now emulated the efforts of arch-rivals United from 1999, with Ferdinand saying during BT Sport’s coverage of a major European final in Istanbul: “Immortal, statues galore. They have earned it. This team has played a brand of football that has been admired for a long time all over the world. It is a process that has been a long time building.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Williams responded to those comments by posting on Instagram: “Rio Ferdinand. Bet you don’t congratulate if you was player keep the same morals. Too face are boring.” The 22-year-old Old Trafford academy graduate also posted “nobody wants a sloppy seconds” – alongside three red devil emojis – and “you don’t praise simple as. Fakes for money”.

WHAT NEXT? Williams also called out City fans for “nibbling” at his posts when they should have been basking in the glory of a historic campaign, with the former England U21 international left-back attracting plenty of criticism for his antics.