Selangor promote five more young players to first team for Malaysia Cup campaign

Five Selangor 2 players will get a chance to feature in the Malaysia Cup under interim head coach Michael Feichtenbeiner.

Following the revelation by interim head coach Michael Feichtenbeiner that the Red Giants have let go of five members of their first team, the club have announced that their places will be taken over by five of their reserve team players.

On Tuesday, the German told Astro Arena that the five have been let go in order to make way for their younger players in the coming campaign. He only named defender Nicholas Swirad, but rumoured to have also been cut were goalkeeper Farizal Harun, winger Khyril Muhymeen, and pre-season signing Anwar Ibrahim.

Difahamkan antaranya Farizal Harun, Khyril Muhymeen, Nick Swirad dan Anwar Ibrahim.



Semua adalah signing bekas jurulatih B. Satianathan. https://t.co/bTiAh0KBP0 — Zulhelmi Zainal Azam (@zulhelmizainal1) October 21, 2020

On the following day, the 33-time Malaysia Cup winners revealed the 2 players that have been promoted to the first team.

More teams

They are right back Quentin Cheng, goalkeeper Aqil Fadhly, centre back Sharul Nazeem, attacker Danial Asri and foreign player Bajram Nebiha.

Saingan pasukan Selangor untuk kancah Piala Malaysia tahun ini bakal diperkuatkan dengan memberi ruang kepada lima pemain dari Selangor 2.



Siapa antara mereka yang paling anda teruja untuk lihat di pasukan utama?#RedGiants#KitaAdalahSatu pic.twitter.com/dNqHb7p6qj — Selangor FC (@selangorfc) October 21, 2020

Cheng and Sharul were regular starters in the Premier League, while Danial scored regularly for them.

Article continues below

The inclusion of Nebiha and Aqil is curious somewhat, in that the club will have to drop one foreign player from the first team in order to make way for Nebiha, while Aqil has only been the reserve team's third-choice custodian.

In Selangor's three league matches under Feichtenbeiner, he had handed first team appearances to several Selangor 2 boys such as Mukhairi Ajmal, Aliff Haiqal and Zikri Khalili.