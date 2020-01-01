Selangor to camp out of state for Malaysia Cup campaign

Klang Valley-based clubs' preparations for the Malaysia Cup have been affected by the government's recent Covid-19 lockdown order.

With the Klang Valley area still undergoing Covid-19 lockdown that may be extended due to the new daily cases, clubs based in the area have been forced to prepare a little differently for the coming .

This includes training in neighbouring states, as well as using other stadiums as their home ground in the competition.

33-time cup winners are one of them, and according to secretary-general Johan Kamal Hamidon, they are moving the team to Seremban, Negeri Sembilan in order to be able to conduct full daily training.

Under the current lockdown in the state of Selangor and federal territories of and Putrajaya, sports matches have been temporarily prohibited, while sports training in groups is limited to 10 people at a time.

"We will be camping in Seremban for a week or so, and hopefully the lockdown will be loosened a bit afterwards so we can continue contact training in the state [of Selangor].

"The team will leave for Seremban tomorrow (Thursday, October 22), as we have received the approval to travel inter-state from the National Security Council and the Shah Alam police department," he explained to Goal in a telephone call on Wednesday.

And if the lockdown is extended beyond the Malaysia Cup kick-off dates of 6, 7 and 8 November, the Red Giants are also looking at playing their home games in the same city, specifically at the Tuanku Abdul Rahman Stadium.

"We will play our home matches in Paroi... We have spoken to the stadium owner; the [Seremban] municipal council, and the home team here, Negeri Sembilan have no objection to our plan.

"But this all ultimately depends on the lockdown situation and whether Klang Valley-based teams will be allowed to play at home," noted Johan.

Apart from Selangor, four other Malaysia Cup clubs have been affected by the lockdown; Felda United who train there, , UiTM FC and Kuala Lumpur.

The ongoing lockdown began on November 14 and is scheduled to end on October 27.