FA Cup third-round draw: When it is, how to watch & teams involved

Ryan Kelly
Everything you need to know about the draw, including date, time & TV channel

The likes of Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal will enter the 2021-22 FA Cup at the third-round stage as England's biggest teams battle to get their hands on one of the oldest trophies in football.

Defending champions Leicester City will also enter this year's tournament at that point, along with teams from the Championship, including Nottingham Forest, Derby County and more besides.

So, when is the FA Cup third-round draw? GOAL brings you everything you need to know, including how to watch.

When is the FA Cup third-round draw?

The draw for the 2021-22 FA Cup third round will take place on Monday December 6, 2021.

It is scheduled to be held during coverage of the final game of the round between Boreham Wood and St Alban's City. That game kicks off at 7:45pm GMT (2:45pm ET). A specific time has not yet been confirmed for the draw.

How to watch or live stream the FA Cup third-round draw

The draw can be watched live in the UK on ITV 4 - the TV channel broadcasting the second-round game between Boreham Wood and St Alban's City. It can also be streamed live online using the ITV Hub.

Which teams are in the FA Cup third-round draw?

Team

Division

Arsenal

Premier League

Aston Villa

Premier League

Brentford

Premier League

Brighton

Premier League

Burnley

Premier League

Chelsea

Premier League

Crystal Palace

Premier League

Everton

Premier League

Leeds

Premier League

Leicester

Premier League

Liverpool

Premier League

Man City

Premier League

Man Utd

Premier League

Newcastle

Premier League

Norwich

Premier League

Southampton

Premier League

Tottenham

Premier League

Watford

Premier League

West Ham

Premier League

Wolves

Premier League

Barnsley

Championship

Birmingham

Championship

Blackburn

Championship

Blackpool

Championship

Bournemouth

Championship

Bristol City

Championship

Cardiff City

Championship

Coventry

Championship

Derby

Championship

Fulham

Championship

Huddersfield Town

Championship

Hull

Championship

Luton Town

Championship

Middlesbrough

Championship

Millwall

Championship

Nottingham Forest

Championship

Peterborough

Championship

Preston

Championship

QPR

Championship

Reading

Championship

Sheffield United

Championship

Stoke

Championship

Swansea

Championship

West Brom

Championship

Second round winner

TBC

Second round winner

TBC

Second round winner

TBC

Second round winner

TBC

Second round winner

TBC

Second round winner

TBC

Second round winner

TBC

Second round winner

TBC

Second round winner

TBC

Second round winner

TBC

Second round winner

TBC

Second round winner

TBC

Second round winner

TBC

Second round winner

TBC

Second round winner

TBC

Second round winner

TBC

Second round winner

TBC

Second round winner

TBC

Second round winner

TBC

Second round winner

TBC

A total of 64 teams will compete in the third round of the FA Cup. The 20 winners of the second-round ties will be joined by 20 Premier League clubs and 24 Championship teams.

The 32 winners from the ties will advance to the fourth round of the competition.

When does the FA Cup third round start?

Games in the 2021-22 FA Cup third round are set to be played on the weekend of Saturday January 8, 2022.

That means teams will have a number of weeks - approximately a month - to prepare for their opponents in the round after the draw.