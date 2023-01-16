FA Cup prize money: What do winning teams earn in 2022-23?

Soham Mukherjee
|
20230108 FA Cup trophyGetty Images
FA CupLiverpoolManchester CityManchester UnitedLeicester CityArsenalTottenham HotspurBrighton & Hove AlbionWolves CC

A complete breakdown of the financial rewards on offer for clubs competing in the 2022-23 edition of the FA Cup.

The FA Cup has been one of the most iconic tournaments in the world since its inception in 1871.

It is the oldest national football competition in the world, and is open to all eligible clubs down to Level 9 of the English football league system with Level 10 clubs acting as stand-ins. In fact, in 2011-12, a record 763 clubs participated in the tournament.

Arsenal are the most successful club in the history of the competition, having won the tournament a record 14 times, while Liverpool are the defending champions. Although the prize money on offer might not be lucrative for the Premier League outfits, it undoubtedly makes a difference to those lower down the football pyramid.

GOAL takes a look and how much clubs stand to earn right from the first round winners and losers to the champion.

What is the 2022-23 FA Cup prize money?

While the prize money for the competition has not varied significantly, after the coronavirus pandemic, the winnings went down to £3.4m.

However, the Football Association has increased the prize pool this season, which is always a welcome relief for the clubs that are lower down the football hierarchy.

If a team from the first round goes on to become the champions, for example, they can bag a total of £4.08m, which includes the windfall for winning all the rounds and the champion's prize money.

A full breakdown of the FA Cup prize money for 2022-23 can be found in the table below.

Round

No. of teams

Prize money

Extra preliminary round winners

208

£1,125

Extra preliminary round losers

208

£375

Preliminary round winners

136

£1,444

Preliminary round losers

136

£481

First round qualifying winners

112

£2,250

First round qualifying losers

112

£750

Second round qualifying winners

80

£3,375

Second round qualifying losers

80

£1,125

Third round qualifying winners

40

£5,625

Third round qualifying losers

40

£1,875

Fourth round qualifying winners

32

£9,375

Fourth round qualifying losers

32

£3,125

First round proper winners

40

£41,000

Second round proper winners

20

£67,000

Third round proper winners

32

£105,000

Fourth round proper winners

16

£120,000

Fifth round proper winners

8

£225,000

Quarter-final winners

4

£450,000

Semi-final winners

2

£1,000,000

Semi-final losers

2

£500,000

Final runners-up

1

£1,000,000

Final winners

1

£2,000,000

The Premier League teams enter the competition in the third round and this season the prize money has shot up by £23,000 to £105,000 if they win in this round.

If a team from the top flight goes on to win it, they will earn around £3.9m from prize money alone.

What was the FA Cup prize money in 2021-22?

Liverpool FA Cup (embed only)Getty Images

There has been a marginal increase in the prize money from the last season.

While the prize money has remained the same in the preliminary and qualifying rounds, it has increased from the first round proper.

Liverpool earned £1.8m in the 2021-22 season for beating Chelsea in penalties and the Blues settled for £900,000 after finishing as runners-up.

Editors' Picks