FA Cup final: Kedah tickets still available

The Kedah ticket allocation for their FA Cup final match against Perak this Saturday are selling modestly in Alor Setar.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

The final ticket allocation to fans are selling modestly, judging from Goal's observation at the Darul Aman Stadium ticket counters on Tuesday morning.

While cup final tickets normally sell like hotcakes in the country, it was a little surprising to see almost no queues forming at the ticket counters 15 minutes after they were opened. When Goal left the ground at around 12 pm, the counters were still open, tickets were still available, but only a few fans were still there, with security personnel simply milling around with very little to do.

According to the club, there had been around 1,5000 fans queueing up for the tickets from the night before, but everyone of them managed to purchase tickets once the counters were opened at 10.30 am.

Ticket counters at the Darul Aman at around 11 am. Photo by Zulhilmi Zainal

For the match between and Kedah, each club were allocated 30,000 tickets for sale by competitions organiser Malaysian Football League (MFL). The Red Eagles decided to only make 20,000 tickets available for sale to their own fans, with the remaining 10,000 set aside for VIPs, affiliate members, board members and sponsors.

The club further added on their social media that tickets for their fans will only be sold in Alor Setar today, with the remainders set to be sold to their Klang Valley-based supporters sometime before the day of the final match, this Saturday.

Interestingly, the previous season FA Cup final also saw a relatively low attendance, with the Bukit Jalil National Stadium, the host of the vs match, only half full.

