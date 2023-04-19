FA Cup final 2023 tickets: Prices for Wembley decider & where to buy

Ticket information for the 2023 FA Cup final and details on how to buy, plus where to stay and more.

The FA Cup final is the biggest cup fixture on English soil. First played during the 1871–72 season, it is a historic tournament and is regarded as the oldest national football competition in the world.

From Premier League heavyweights to clubs down to the ninth level of the English football league system, 732 teams participated in this edition of the FA Cup.

If you are considering attending this year's FA Cup final, GOAL has everything you need to know about tickets, including how much they cost, where to buy them and more.

FA Cup final ticket prices - how much they cost

Prices for the 2023 FA Cup final have not yet been confirmed.

The prices for the 2022 final can give us a rough idea of how much tickets will cost, with prices ranging from £45 at the lower end of the spectrum to £145 at the highest end.

2022 FA Cup final ticket prices:

Category Adult Concession 1 £145 £135 2 £115 £105 3 £70 £60 4 £45 £35

The prices for 2022 FA Cup final tickets can be seen in the table above. Tickets for the 2023 final are likely to cost a similar amount.

Tickets can also be purchased on resale sites such as StubHub, but prices may vary.

Where to buy 2023 FA Cup final tickets?

Tickets for the 2023 FA Cup final will be available to buy through the official Wembley Stadium tickets portal.

Fans will have to register an account on the website in order to go through the process of buying tickets.

However, tickets for the respective finalists will be distributed through the clubs themselves. The identities of those two teams will be confirmed on April 23, when the semi-finals conclude.

In the previous season, Chelsea and Liverpool were allocated 30,500 tickets each for the final.

You can also keep an eye on resale sites such as StubHub, to grab a FA Cup final pass.

When do FA Cup final tickets go on sale?

The 2023 FA Cup final tickets should go on general sale in April 2023, with a date yet to be confirmed.

It is expected that tickets for supporters of a finalist team will be available to buy after April 23, once the finalists are officially confirmed.

When is the FA Cup final 2023?

What: FA Cup final 2023 When: June 3, 2023 TV & streaming: ITV 1 UK (UK) / ESPN+ (U.S.) Kick-off time: 4:30 pm BST / 1:30 pm ET

The 2023 FA Cup final is scheduled to be played on Saturday, June 3, 2023.

The match will kick off at 10 pm local time, which is 4:30 pm BST in the UK and 1:30 pm ET in the U.S.

Where to stay near London's Wembley Stadium?

The 2023 FA Cup final will be played at Wembley Stadium in London.

A 90,000-capacity venue, Wembley Stadium is located in London and is easily accessible from three railway stations. Wembley Park Station is only two stops away from Baker Street on the London Underground Metropolitan line, and is also served by the Jubilee line.

You can browse hotels and accommodations near the stadium on the above map.

Where to watch the 2023 FA Cup final on TV & stream live

Country TV channel Live stream United Kingdom ITV 1 UK ITVX United States N/A ESPN+ France beIN SPORTS beIN SPORTS CONNECT Germany N/A DAZN / DAZN2 Italy N/A DAZN Spain Movistar+ Movistar+, DAZN 1, DAZN Middle East beIN SPORTS beIN SPORTS

ITV I UK will broadcast the 2023 FA Cup final live on TV in the United Kingdom, with a live stream option available through ITVX.

In the United States, the game will be available to stream live online using ESPN+.