FA Cup fifth round draw: Man City travel to Bristol City while Man Utd host West Ham

Manchester United have yet another home draw in the FA Cup fifth round, while noisy neighbours City travel down to Bristol City.

FA Cup fifth round draw confirmed

City face long away trip

While United get ninth home tie in a row

WHAT HAPPENED? Both Manchester sides have learned their opponents as round five of the FA Cup was decided on Monday night. Pep Guardiola's City face a trip down south to take on Championship strugglers Bristol City, while Erik ten Hag's United will host West Ham in a ninth consecutive home draw, following their comprehensive victory over Reading.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Elsewhere in the draw, with fixtures set to be played the week commencing February 27, Tottenham have been drawn away to the winners of a replay between Sheffield United and Hollywood-backed Wrexham following their immense 3-3 draw in the fourth round. Brighton have been drawn away to Championship outfit Stoke City following their late win over Liverpool, while Southampton will play host to either Luton Town - who Nathan Jones left to take the job at St. Mary's - or Grimsby Town.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The 16 teams remaining - once replays are settled - will be vying for a place in the quarter-finals of the historic competition, with a trip to Wembley just one game away from that point. The only tie in the draw which still remains largely undecided is Ipswich or Burnley vs Sheffield Wednesday or Fleetwood Town, with both fixtures in round four going to a replay.

Crucially, there is no replay from round five onwards, meaning the scores will be settled on the night.

WHAT NEXT? With the fifth round confirmed to take place as a midweek round and the fixtures drawn, eyes turn to which games will be picked for television.