'We are incredibly proud' - FA throws support behind Southgate despite England's World Cup exit

FA CEO Mark Bullingham has thrown his support behind Gareth Southgate after England's heartbreaking World Cup exit at the hands of France.

WHAT HAPPENED? England crashed out of the World Cup at the quarter-final stage against France on Saturday night. Many believe it may have been an underachievement from the Three Lions, and are calling for Southgate to be replaced, however Bullingham has thrown his support behind the manager.

WHAT HE SAID: In a statement released by the FA, Bullingham said: “Like all England fans we feel the pain of losing a quarter-final, along with the coaches, players and support team who are hurting this morning.

"Gareth and Steve (Holland) prepared the team exceptionally well throughout the tournament. The players were committed to winning the trophy and were very well led by Harry Kane. But sport can have fine margins and on the day, against the current world champions, it was not to be. This is a very exciting young English squad and, despite the intense disappointment of last night, they should be very proud of their performances in Qatar.

“We are incredibly proud of Gareth, the players, the coaches and the support team and appreciate all the hard work they put in.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Southgate has taken England to a World Cup semi-final and a European Championship final in his time as manager, winning 11 games at major tournaments, more than any other manager in Three Lions' history. In Qatar, England scored 12 goals, while conceding just 4, and many believed they had the chance to go all the way.

WHAT NEXT FOR SOUTHGATE? The Three Lions boss has refused to comment on his future, saying he needs time to make the right decision. His contract with the FA runs until the end of the European Championships in 2024, which qualifying for starts in March 2023.