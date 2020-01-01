Eze: Tottenham Hotspur in race to sign £20million-rated QPR and Nigerian wonderkid - report

The Anglo-Nigerian has become a target for the Lilywhites, following his impressive form for Rangers this season

Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Queens Park forward Eberechi Eze in the summer.

The 21-year-old has been outstanding for Mark Warburton's men this season, scoring 12 league goals and providing eight assists in 37 appearances amid other dazzling displays.

The Championship side has placed a price tag of £20million on their star forward which has put off and .

More teams

Tottenham are monitoring the Anglo-Nigerian and are believed to be the favourites to acquire him according to the Sun.

Manager Jose Mourinho is looking to strengthen his current squad in an effort to compete for titles next season.

Article continues below

Eze’s current contract with the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium outfit runs through June 2021.