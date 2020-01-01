Eze and Osayi-Samuel shine as Queens Park Rangers hold Birmingham City

The Anglo-Nigerians delivered brilliant performances to help Rangers secure a point at Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium

Eberechi Eze and Bright Osayi-Samuel were in action as Queens Park played out a 2-2 draw with in Saturday’s Championship game.

Eze continued his consistent form for , featuring in his 36th league game this season and played a prominent role to help his side avoid defeat in front of their own fans.

The Super Eagles target struck four shots, the joint highest along with Birmingham’s Scott Hogan, with one hitting the target and had an 89% successful pass rate in the encounter.

Osayi-Samuel also shone in the game, with his dazzling displays, completing four dribbles and firing one shot which missed the target by a whisker.

Hogan’s brace cancelled out Marc Pugh and Jordan Hugill’s strikes to deny QPR maximum points.

Eze, who has 11 league goals this season, featured for the duration of the game along with his Anglo-Nigerian counterpart Osayi-Samuel.

With the result, Queens Park Rangers are 14th in the Championship table with 47 points from 36 games.

Eze and Osayi-Samuel will hope to help QPR return to winning ways when they take on in their next league game on March 7.