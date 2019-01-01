EXTRA TIME: Wilfried Zaha parties with Drake after winning charity award

The Cote d’Iviore international had an eventful night in London after helping Roy Hodgson's side defeat Newcastle United on Saturday

star joined renowned rapper Drake at the O2 arena on the fifth day of his seven-day concert after he was given a philanthropist award at the Football for Peace and Global Gift Gala on Monday night.

The Ivorian attacker was honoured in the presence of teammate Mamadou Sakho and Bournemouth's Callum Wilson at the Corinthia hotel in London.

Wow was not expecting that... thanks @FfP_Global @GlobalGiftGala for having me tonight and for the philanthropist award. I’m proud of what my mum and I have achieved and looking forward to continuing our work in the UK and 🙏🏿🏆 pic.twitter.com/K3mO6mxWM3 — Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) April 8, 2019

Shortly after the dinner event, Zaha made his way to Drake’s 'Assassination Vacation tour' after he missed the company of Michy Batshuayi, Christian Benteke and Bakary Sako on the first day.

Apart from the thrills, 26-year-old went a step ahead to have a backstage meet-up with the Canadian superstar and they both posed for a picture.

Zaha has been a key performer for the Eagles who are placed 12th in the Premier League table with eight goals and three assists so far this season.