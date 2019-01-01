EXTRA TIME: Nigeria billionaire Femi Otedola to clear ailing Christian Chukwu's medical bills

The former Super Eagles player and coach is down with an ailment and he is in dire need of funds for proper treatment

billionaire Femi Otedola has agreed to pay the sum of $50,000 needed by ex-Super Eagles captain Christian Chukwu to seek medical attention in the United States of America.

The 68-year-old is suffering from prostate cancer which has affected his leg and he is now set to go under the knife.

According to reports, Otedola, a Nigerian business mogul, made the financial commitment during a phone conversation with the Cable and described his action as 'a token of support to a great Nigerian who served his country to the best of his ability'.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Football Federation have also agreed to support former defender who guided the country to its first title in 1980.

Chukwu was an assistant coach to Clemens Westerhof when Nigeria won a second Africa Cup of Nations title in 1994 before leading the team to a third-place finish at the 2004 Afcon.