EXTRA TIME: Nicolas Pepe joins Suarez, Pedro in Fifa 19 Ultimate Team of the Week

The Ivorian star made his mark as the African player in this week's selection made by the biggest football video game

Lille star Nicolas Pepe has been recognised for his outstanding display in his team's last Ligue 1 outing by being named in the Fifa 19 Ultimate Team of the Week.

The 23-year-old winger was involved in all of the Great Danes' goals against Caen at the Stade Michel d'Ornano on Friday.

The Cote d'Ivoire international opened the scoring in the eighth minute and provided a brace of assists that helped Christophe Galtier's side secure a 3-1 win on the road.

Pepe has now contributed 13 goals and seven assists in 20 games for Lille who are placed second in the French Ligue 1 table behind PSG.

His contribution over the weekend earned him a spot alongside Barcelona's Luis Suarez, Athletic Bilbao striker Inaki Williams and Chelsea's Pedro in this week's Fifa 19 front-line and an improved rating of 86 in the game.