EXTRA TIME: Naby Keita’s Guinea arrive in Egypt for Afcon and pre-tournament preparations
Naby Keita and the rest of the Guinea squad have arrived in Egypt for the African Cup of Nations and the final phase of their pre-tournament preparations.
Coach Paul Put and his men landed in the Egyptian city of Alexandria in the early hours of Saturday and are set to resume training later in the day - ahead of their friendly game against the Pharaohs of Egypt on Sunday evening.
Guinea will begin their Afcon campaign against Madagascar at the Alexandria stadium on June 22.
They will then conclude their Group stage matches against Nigeria and Burundi, on June 26 and June 30, respectively.